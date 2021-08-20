Name Change Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $258,179.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,395,015 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

