Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0802

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

