Namecoin Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $10,447.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01401202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00346601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00159837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

