NAOS Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $10.28 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $3.97 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

