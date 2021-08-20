NaPoleonX (NPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $5.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars.

