National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.73

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$98.73 and last traded at C$98.29, with a volume of 331262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.43.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.28. The firm has a market cap of C$33.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.