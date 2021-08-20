National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 7,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

