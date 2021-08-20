NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $118.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 174.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

