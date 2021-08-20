Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLLSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 171,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,725. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.