Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.46. Neo Lithium shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 375,039 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$617.67 million and a P/E ratio of -100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

In other news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$63,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,000. Insiders have sold a total of 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $132,874 over the last 90 days.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.