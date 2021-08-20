Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.46. Neo Lithium shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 375,039 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$617.67 million and a P/E ratio of -100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86.
About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
