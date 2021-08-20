NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

