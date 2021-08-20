Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.81 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $396.03 million and $13.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,893.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.76 or 0.06818817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.26 or 0.01399477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00377857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00144128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00571938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00338020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00319695 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,344,582,084 coins and its circulating supply is 27,510,525,974 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

