NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $36.58 million and $7.34 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

