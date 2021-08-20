Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Netflix worth $538,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

