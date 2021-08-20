Neural Protocol (NRP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133,363.25 and approximately $37.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

