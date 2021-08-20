Neurotoken (NTK) Price Tops $0.0476 on Exchanges

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $2,176.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Neurotoken

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

