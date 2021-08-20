Neutron Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $146,618.34 and approximately $99.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

