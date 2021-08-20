Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 481,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,182,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCU. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$173.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

