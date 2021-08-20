New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,629 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of salesforce.com worth $428,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

