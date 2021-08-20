New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,315 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $746,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The stock has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

