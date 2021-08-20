New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Bank of America worth $740,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,315,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

