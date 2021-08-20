New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $301.77 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Starbucks worth $301,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

