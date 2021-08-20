New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $356.54 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $356,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

