New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $392.43 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $392,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.