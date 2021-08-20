New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $410.10 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,989 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $410,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. 6,417,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.