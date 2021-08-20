New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $438.72 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $438,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

