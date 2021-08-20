New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $448.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Eli Lilly and worth $448,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,017. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

