New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $666.41 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of PayPal worth $666,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.