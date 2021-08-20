New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $287,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. 2,216,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

