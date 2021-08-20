New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 983,993 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $525,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. 15,129,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,709,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

