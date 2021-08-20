New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 101,415 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Danaher worth $406,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 192,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,637,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.82. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

