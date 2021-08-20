New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 217,190 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,428,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 217,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $397,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $126.32. 5,454,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

