New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,627 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $368,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $4,998,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in McDonald’s by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

