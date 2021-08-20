New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 300,642 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,077,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of AT&T worth $405,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,654,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

