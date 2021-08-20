New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,786 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $355,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.05. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

