New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 47,756 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Accenture worth $430,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

