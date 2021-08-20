New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 97,738 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $290,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 9,008,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

