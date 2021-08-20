New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $313,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.87. 1,568,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.11. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

