New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $297,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. 1,600,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

