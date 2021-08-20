New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,832,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $795,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,848,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The stock had a trading volume of 774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,644.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

