New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.28. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

