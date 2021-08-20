Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 355.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $24.09 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.