Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

