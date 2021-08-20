NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.84. NEXE Innovations shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 64,060 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price objective on shares of NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

