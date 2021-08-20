Nexus Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,341,767 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

