NFT Alley 24-Hour Volume Reaches $248,725.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $703,617.13 and $248,725.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00147923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.03 or 0.99952363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00919839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.06608941 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

