NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0453 on Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $696,381.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

