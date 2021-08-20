NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NFTX has a market cap of $75.94 million and $1.33 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $161.45 or 0.00331462 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

