NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of NIKE worth $408,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $167.79. 3,783,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.