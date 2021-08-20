Nimiq (NIM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and $1.11 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.79 or 0.06646663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01401202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00371662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00575203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00346601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00309610 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,836,707,591 coins and its circulating supply is 8,175,207,591 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.